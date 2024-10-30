MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed claims from London that Russia indiscriminately strikes Ukrainian port infrastructure in the Black Sea, thereby threatening global food security, as completely unfounded.

"This baseless yet loud outrage from London only highlights Britain’s active role in supplying Kiev with weapons through the Black Sea grain corridor," she stated during a briefing.

Zakharova recalled that the Russian Defense Ministry recently released "video evidence of military cargo in the port of Yuzhny in the Odessa Region." She added, "London’s denial of this fact is utterly futile. We interpret the UK's pained reaction as an indication of their true motives regarding Ukraine: ensuring the safety of lethal aid supplies to Kiev rather than protecting grain shipments."

The spokeswoman emphasized that the UK "clearly does not seek a resolution to the conflict and is making every effort to prolong it, thereby extending the suffering of the Ukrainian people."