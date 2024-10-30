South Korea rules out direct supply of 155mm munitions to Ukraine

SEOUL, October 30. /TASS/. South Korea does not plan to supply Ukraine with 155mm artillery shells directly, the News1 agency reported, citing the president’s office.

The Dong-A Ilbo newspaper previously reported, citing government sources, that discussions regarding possible supply options, quantities, and delivery methods - either through the US or directly - were ongoing. According to the news agency, Ukraine has made repeated requests for assistance on this matter. "Ukraine has never asked us to send munitions. It would be inaccurate to say that we are planning to supply Ukraine with 155mm munitions directly," an official stated. He added that if such discussions were to arise, "it would be wiser" to start with talks about defensive equipment.

On October 24, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol indicated that Seoul might reconsider its refusal to provide Ukraine with lethal aid from a "more flexible standpoint." Media reports suggest that "indirect deliveries" through the US or other countries - rather than a direct export of munitions to Ukraine - are plausible. This approach would involve supplying nations that support Ukraine. Additionally, the media noted that defensive equipment, such as air defense systems, would be prioritized over offensive capabilities in accordance with a gradual approach.

Moscow has warned that the provision of lethal aid to Ukraine by South Korea would jeopardize its bilateral relations with Russia.