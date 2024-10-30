Finnish, Romanian, British instructors train Ukrainian servicemen — prisoner of war

DONETSK, October 30. /TASS/. Foreign instructors from at least eight NATO countries are training Ukrainian servicemen at ranges in the United Kingdom, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told TASS.

"I was trained in the UK. My military unit sent me there. My comrades and I were trained by Romanians, Finns and Britons, as well as by our instructors, who also came with us from Ukraine. In general, there were at least eight [NATO] countries there [helping with the training]," Alexander Lukyanov, a prisoner of war from Ukraine’s 113th separate territorial defense brigade, said.

TASS has also acquired footage from a British range where the Ukrainian military had undergone training. The photos and videos were provided by the Russian special services.