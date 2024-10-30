{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Finnish, Romanian, British instructors train Ukrainian servicemen — prisoner of war

There were at least eight NATO countries helping with the training, Alexander Lukyanov added

DONETSK, October 30. /TASS/. Foreign instructors from at least eight NATO countries are training Ukrainian servicemen at ranges in the United Kingdom, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told TASS.

"I was trained in the UK. My military unit sent me there. My comrades and I were trained by Romanians, Finns and Britons, as well as by our instructors, who also came with us from Ukraine. In general, there were at least eight [NATO] countries there [helping with the training]," Alexander Lukyanov, a prisoner of war from Ukraine’s 113th separate territorial defense brigade, said.

TASS has also acquired footage from a British range where the Ukrainian military had undergone training. The photos and videos were provided by the Russian special services.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Middle East conflict
Defense official warns Iran to retaliate with 'devastating strike' against Israel soon
On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks"
Read more
Saudi Arabia's prisoner exchange initiatives show promising results — ambassador
The diplomat specifically pointed to the mediation efforts initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
Read more
Russian Embassy looks forward to reconsideration of decision to seize property in Finland
The Embassy sent a note to the Foreign Ministry of Finland, expressing a strong protest against actions of country’s authorities that grossly violate provisions of international law
Read more
Georgian people don’t want their country to go way of Ukraine — Russian MP
According to Leonid Slutsky, all allegations about "Russia taking over Georgia" and "elections stolen by Moscow" are merely part of "the collective West’s attempt to Ukrainize the Georgian agenda and turn Georgia into the latest anti-Russian stronghold"
Read more
Ukraine's public debt reaches record $155.56 bln
It was noted that the total public debt in September increased by 0.56% in comparison with the previous month
Read more
Nearly half of Americans disapprove of Biden's Ukraine policy
The poll was conducted from October 17 to 24, with over 3,000 American adults participating
Read more
Sanctions on Russia undermine trust in West, contribute to strengthening BRICS — US expert
According to Richard Black, while the efforts to isolate Russia did affect the country, "it has since regained much of its diplomatic clout by strengthening ties to Asia, Latin America, and Africa"
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry shows footage of Sineva, Yars missile launches
The Sineva was launched from the Barents Sea and Yars from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome
Read more
Repelling counterattacks, striking reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the Ukrainian military lost more than 27,950 servicemen since the fighting began in the region
Read more
Structural changes taking place in Russian economy — Putin
The economy is changing to the side of development of branches with the high added value and skilled workforce, the head of state noted
Read more
Xi-Putin meeting seen as key moment of BRICS Summit — top diplomat
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed to the importance of the new cooperation agreements reached by the two heads of state in Kazan
Read more
South African military delegation arrives in Moscow to discuss cooperation
During the meeting, the sides reached agreements on further enhancing military cooperation in various fields
Read more
Russia, Tanzania discuss opening regular cargo sea line — Economic Development Minister
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, Tanzania has a very powerful hub, but there are limitations on port capacity
Read more
EU foreign policy chief recognizes Ukraine conflict sidetracked
"What is happening in the Middle East indicates that we have lost our sense of humanity," Josep Borrell said
Read more
Drone debris hits building in Nahariya in northern Israel — army
According to the report, local authorities have already started investigating the incident, and security forces are searching the area
Read more
More than 40 Russian real properties seized in Finland — STT news agency
In particular, the list comprises real properties in Helsinki, Turku, Kirkkonummi, Siuntio, and Saltvik
Read more
Russian aircraft destroy camouflaged enemy armored vehicle — Defense Ministry
The attacks were carried out in pairs at low altitudes
Read more
US Army Ranger among mercenaries eliminated in Bryansk Region — expert
One of the destroyed mercenaries was linked with the 75th Ranger Regiment, which is a deep reconnaissance unit specializing mainly in staging acts of sabotage behind enemy lines and destroying military infrastructure facilities and airfields, Alexander Stepanov noted
Read more
Russian army has to liberate one third of Dzerzhinsk in DPR
This part has fully been blocked by our army, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said citing President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Western leaders understand they picked wrong strategy on Ukraine — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister pointed out that a peaceful strategy is necessary, and Hungary welcomes Georgia’s position that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved peacefully
Read more
Press review: Putin highlights GDP growth while the Russian military claims top rank
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 29th
Read more
Ukraine admits number of deserted soldiers from Armed Forces of Ukraine surpasses 100,000
Earlier, military lawyer from the Center for Support of Veterans and Their Families Roman Likhachev said that more than 100,000 servicemen had voluntarily left their units
Read more
Russia threatens no one, but will defend itself — MP about nuclear deterrence drills
According to Leonid Slutsky, it is not Russia who is provoking tension, "including in the nuclear sphere"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Russia's liberation of Selidovo in DPR
According to the report, enemy defenses in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the line of engagement collapsed after Ukraine lost the locality
Read more
Several months left before liberation of Donbass region, says DPR adviser
After Russian troops liberated the settlement of Ugledar, the Ukrainian army’s defense south of Krasnoarmeisk is collapsing, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Western mercenaries already in Ukraine, Lavrov responds to North Korea buzz
When speaking about relations between Moscow and Pyongyang, the foreign minister emphasized that Russia had repeatedly stressed that their partnership treaty was openly available, and "the full text has been published"
Read more
North Korea’s top diplomat leaves for official visit to Russia
The visit is part of a strategic dialogue agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Read more
Russia bans entry to 9 New Zealand Defense Ministry, armed forces officials
Given that "Wellington does not intend to abandon its anti-Russian policy and continues to introduce new sanction measures, work on updating the Russian stop list will continue," the ministry said
Read more
Press review: Russia preps for NATO aid in Ukraine and Georgia's vote may not shift policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 28th
Read more
Shenzhou-19 successfully docks with Chinese orbital station
According to Deputy Director of China Manned Space Agency Lin Siqiang, the ship's crew will conduct a series of scientific experiments in orbit
Read more
Russia’s Usmanov praises global support as he aims for FIE presidency
In total, 103 FIE member federations either nominated him or voiced their support for his candidacy
Read more
Poland not to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine without NATO guarantees — Duda
The Polish leader stressed that MiG-29 fighter jets could only be transfered to Ukraine when Poland would be protected by Western aircraft
Read more
Israeli defense minister says Hezbollah now has 20% of pre-war rocket stockpiles
"There is a deep connection between our strike in Iran and what is happening to Hezbollah," Yoav Gallant noted
Read more
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Read more
Georgia to recount ballots from random polling stations nationwide
The former Soviet republic held its parliamentary election, the first to utilize electronic ballot boxes, on October 26
Read more
Ukrainian group of saboteurs trying to infiltrate Bryansk Region had ten men
Russia’s Federal Security Service said earlier that four saboteurs had been eliminated while trying to infiltrate the Bryansk Region on October 27
Read more
Four saboteurs eliminated while trying to infiltrate Bryansk Region — FSB
According to the FSB, the killed militants were presumably mercenaries
Read more
Russian forces liberate three communities in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled a Ukrainian counterattack and inflicted roughly 125 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine Russia's legitimate military target — Kremlin
Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles
Read more
Pentagon facing difficulties in increasing munitions stockpiles due to assistance to Kiev
Failure to maintain, and potentially increase, these stockpiles risk operational capability and force readiness, the report reads
Read more
Ukraine to mobilize an additional 160,000 citizens into armed forces
General mobilization was declared in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since
Read more
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Read more
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister met with Chinese Foreign Minister in Beijing
Wang Yi noted that China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners
Read more
Trump may reimagine Minsk accords on Ukraine if re-elected US president — media
If Trump returns to the White House, "he would act with vertiginous speed to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East," the newspaper notes
Read more
FACTBOX: Drone attack on special forces university in Russia's Chechen Republic
No casualties or injuries were reported
Read more
Head of Chechnya reports UAV attack on Russian special forces university
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that investigators have already commenced their work to identify the culprits
Read more
Decisions to seize Russian property made on claims of six Ukrainian companies
The court determined on October 29 that the decision on confidentiality would be made after the defendant informs about its intentions
Read more
Israel warns Tehran of using new capacities in case of another Iranian attack
According to IDF, the military has postponed strikes on a number of targets
Read more
Finnish, Romanian, British instructors train Ukrainian servicemen — prisoner of war
There were at least eight NATO countries helping with the training, Alexander Lukyanov added
Read more
Northern Fleet’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate enters Bizerte port in Tunisia - press service
According to the press service, the main purpose of the call is "participation of Russian sailors in the commemorative events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the stay of the Russian squadron in Tunisia"
Read more
With loss of Selidovo Ukrainian defense in Krasnoarmeysk area collapses — military sources
According to the source, "the enemy lost a significant part of the garrison that had been expected to defend Krasnoarmeysk"
Read more
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
Read more
Moscow bars over 130 Australians from entering Russia — Foreign Ministry
The decision was made "in response to the Australian government's politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, imposed as part of the Russophobic campaign of the ‘collective West’"
Read more
Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks 'vital target' in Israel — statement
"The movement confirms that operations aimed at destroying the enemy's strongholds will be significantly intensified," the militants said
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM sees attack on Kursk Region as US test of chances of invading Russia
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that Washington was not worried about Ukrainian casualties when it sought to get a feel of how well Russia can defend its borders
Read more
Georgian people prevented their country from becoming second Ukraine, Hungarian PM says
Earlier, at a press conference in Tbilisi, following talks with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Viktor Orban congratulated Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party on winning the October 26 parliamentary elections
Read more
Putin sets goal of extending life expectancy to top 80 years in Russia
According to the president, new national projects, including those aimed at preserving the health of Russians, will be started next year
Read more
Putin participates in Russia’s strategic deterrence force training
The Russian president observed the drills from the Kremlin’s situational center
Read more
Authorities flee Kupyansk in Kharkov Region as Russian forces close in
According to Vitaly Ganchev, his administration is keeping a close eye on the developments and is in touch with soldiers fighting in the Kupyansk area
Read more
Putin plans to discusses rural development with government
The Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut and the Governor of the Altai Territory Viktor Tomenko will make a report
Read more
Nearly 90 residents evacuated from Lugansk after Ukrainian attack
They have been accommodated either at their relatives or at temporary shelters
Read more
Deliveries from Baltic Sea to Indian Ocean to be reduced to 14 days
Further plans are to integrate the North-South ITC with the Northern Sea Route
Read more
Saboteurs neutralized in Russia’s Bryansk Region include Americans, Poles, Canadians — MFA
"These data are preliminary and will be updated," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Five people die, over 30 receive wounds after Israel’s airstrike on Sidon — portal
According to El Nashra, the number of casualties may increase as the debris-clearing operation continues
Read more
Ukrainian court involves Zelensky in lawsuit on scheduling presidential elections
According to Dubinsky, the court also rejected the Verkhovna Rada’s request to close the case due to the "political nature of the dispute."
Read more
China launches Shenzhou-19 spacecraft with three astronauts aboard
Crew is led by Senior Colonel Cai Xuzhe of the People's Liberation Army Ground Forces, who spent six months on the Chinese orbital station in 2022
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Bulava missile launch
The launch was carried out from the Sea of Okhotsk
Read more
Defense Minister Belousov congratulates Russian troops with liberation of Selidovo
The minister sent his congratulations to the command and personnel of the 30th Guards Infantry Brigade, the 15th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Alexandria Brigade and the 433rd Infantry Regiment
Read more
Illegal decisions on Russian property in Finland will not go unanswered — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the Russian Embassy in Helsinki has sent requests to clarify the situation
Read more
West pushes Moldova towards catastrophe after testing it in Ukraine — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, "the anti-Russian rhetoric of the official Chisinau is taking on increasingly grotesque forms"
Read more
Gazprom raises investments to $16.84 bln for 2024
It was previously planned that Gazprom's investments in 2024 would amount to $16.14 bln
Read more
US media avoid supporting election candidates due to alleged Russian ties — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the media landscape in the US is divided and has led itself into a dead end"
Read more
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Read more
Orban accuses von der Leyen, Weber of conspiring against Hungarian government
According to Viktor Orban, they admitted that their aim is to replace the Hungarian government with a new ‘Jawohl government,’ just like the current Polish one
Read more
Iran’s president threatens Israel with more powerful strike
"If Israel wants to undermine our security, we are also capable of damaging their security, and they will receive a much more powerful response than before," Masoud Pezeshkian said at a cabinet meeting
Read more
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Fomin meets with Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad
The sides praised the developing mutually beneficial bilateral relations in the military area and reaffirmed their intent to engage the accumulated potential to maximum efficiency
Read more
Ukrainian general criticizes incursion into Kursk Region
Dmitry Marchenko also recognized that the Russian Armed Forces were gradually ousting the Ukrainian forces from the region
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on October 30
Fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26243 mature on May 19, 2038 and floating coupon bonds of Issue 29025 mature on August 12, 2037 will be offered to investors
Read more
US not planning to change its posture due to Russia’s strategic nuclear deterrence drills
We've not seen anything in terms of Russian strategic forces and its posture that would compel us to change our posture, Pentagon Spokesman said
Read more
Lavrov discusses Russia’s vision for Ukraine settlement with BRICS ambassadors
Apart from that, the sides discussed ways of strengthening strategic partnership within BRICS in light of the association’s recent summit in Kazan
Read more
Multimillionaire who financed Zelensky in 2019 election dies in Odessa
In 2021, Forbes estimated Adnan Kivan's fortune at $240 million
Read more
Press review: BRICS unveils partner status and Russia ratifies key pact with North Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 25th
Read more
Russian army takes operational control of all roads to DPR's Kurakhovo — official
Denis Pushilin added that Ugledar was the only major town in the South Donetsk direction, as its location on elevated terrain allowed the enemy to observe the surrounding area for dozens of kilometers
Read more
Georgia’s CEC asks prosecutor’s office to probe into ballot rigging claims
The Central Electoral Commission lamented that after announcing the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections it became "a target of ungrounded criticism"
Read more
Russian forces evacuate 18 people from border areas in Kursk Region on Tuesday
"The people are now safe. They are receiving the necessary assistance," the statement said
Read more
Iran downs Israeli fighters, drones while repelling its attack — legislator
"Almost all drones and fighter jets launched by the regime were destroyed before they took any action," Zohrevand, who sits on the commission on national security and foreign policy at the Iranian parliament, told Iran’s state broadcaste
Read more
Iraq interested in BRICS, too early to talk about it joining the association
According to ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev, when the US learns that Iraq has begun practical steps to join the association, they will try to prevent this
Read more
Kadyrov vows retaliation for drone attack on Chechnya
"They 'bit' us, so we will destroy them. We will in the near future show them a retribution they have not even dreamed of," Ramzan Kadyrov said
Read more
Russian diplomat says Donbass would look like Gaza if Ukraine, West had their way
Rodion Miroshnik also rejected Western statements that Russia has never offered terms for resolving the conflict peacefully
Read more
Russian strategic deterrence forces drill helps maintain their management system — analyst
According to Igor Korotchenko, even though the use of tactical and strategic nuclear weapons is a response measure of last resort, "in today's world, nothing can be ruled out"
Read more
Ukrainian general criticizes Zelensky's dependence on Western aid
Dmitry Marchenko said that Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle fail to recognize that the West pursues its own interests, particularly regarding the Ukrainian president’s "victory plan"
Read more
Red Wings starts international flights using Tu-204/214 airplanes
The first flight from Moscow to Tel Aviv was made on October 28 and delivered 168 passengers to Israel
Read more
World needs new order within BRICS framework — de Gaulle's grandson
According to Pierre de Gaulle, France should not miss the opportunity and find its place in the community
Read more
Around 75 missiles fired at Israel from Lebanon on October 29 — army
At least eight people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a building in the town of Sarafand in southwestern Lebanon
Read more
Five Russian properties seized in Finland
Among the seized properties are a residential house in the center of Helsinki and an office building in the Lauttasaari district, as well as three pieces of property on the Aland Islands
Read more
Putin hopes West heard his warnings on attacks deep into Russia
The Ukrainian army cannot use high-precision weapons independently, Putin noted
Read more
Musk predicts 'crushing victory' for Trump following early voting results
The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5
Read more
Duma speaker suggests moving UN headquarters to Havana
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the UN has not implemented effective measures to lift the embargo, which he claimed has caused over $164 billion in damage to Cuba
Read more
Putin signs law on Russia's exit from international sea exploration council
In March 2023, contrary to the provisions of the Convention, the Council decided to suspend Russia’s membership
Read more
Chechen fighters to double efforts in special op area after drone attack at RUS — Kadyrov
Ramzan Kadyrov earlier said that an empty building at the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) campus was attacked by a drone and caught fire
Read more
Knesset adopts law banning UNRWA in Israel — radio
The bill followed reports about some of the agency’s employees possibly being linked with Hamas and their alleged connection to the Hamas attack on Israel last year
Read more