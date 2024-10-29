Pentagon facing difficulties in increasing munitions stockpiles due to assistance to Kiev

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense is faced with challenges in maintaining and increasing production of munitions arsenals, according to the National Defense Strategy Implementation Plan for the coming fiscal year.

"U.S. material support to Ukraine has revealed challenges in maintaining, reconstituting, and increasing production of U.S. munitions stockpiles. Failure to maintain, and potentially increase, these stockpiles risk operational capability and force readiness. DoD (Department of Defense - TASS) requires increased capacity to ensure sufficient production of new, advanced munitions," the report reads.

"The U.S. Army is executing a wide variety of modernization and production increases within its arsenals and depots," it says. "These efforts will substantially increase future capacity, efficiency, and capability in both ammunition production and maintenance activities, while significantly enhancing the ability to rapidly adapt to and institute future changes in technology and warfighter requirements."

The Pentagon said earlier that since the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency Washington has committed itself to provide Kiev with military aid worth more than $60 billion.