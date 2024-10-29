Israeli defense minister says Hezbollah now has 20% of pre-war rocket stockpiles

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Hezbollah has only about 20% of its pre-war arsenal of rockets left, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on a visit to an IDF Northern Command base.

"I estimate the remaining capacity of the missiles and rockets to be in the order of 20% [of the pre-war level], and also it is not organized in the way that it used to be organized, in a way that [Hezbollah] could fire [large] volleys," he said, the Times of Israel reported.

"There is a deep connection between our strike in Iran and what is happening to Hezbollah. Iran understands that Hezbollah does not have the ability to respond, and Hezbollah understands that it cannot rely on Iran," Gallant went on to say.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." Iran’s air defense forces said in a statement that military facilities in the Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan provinces came under attack, but suffered limited damage.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel said it intercepted most of the about 180 missiles fired by Iran.