Russia’s Usmanov praises global support as he aims for FIE presidency

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Alisher Usmanov expressed his gratitude on Tuesday for the backing of 103 national member federations of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) as he seeks the presidency of the organization.

Usmanov noted in his statement earlier in the day that this widespread support reflects the achievements of the FIE over the past 15 years.

Reports indicate that Usmanov was officially nominated to run for president of the global governing body for fencing on October 28. In total, 103 FIE member federations either nominated him or voiced their support for his candidacy.

"I consider the nomination and support for my candidacy in the elections for President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) by more than 100 national federations across the world as a sign of trust and recognition of the achievements of international fencing over the last 15 years," Usmanov said in his statement.

"I would like to thank each of the 103 federations, as well as the sports managers who supported me, for their kind words," he continued.

"At the same time, the procedure for electing the FIE president is regulated by the statutes of the organization, and we should wait for the Congress of the International Fencing Federation, which will take place at the end of November in Tashkent," the Russian billionaire added.

The election for the new FIE president will take place on November 30 during the Congress in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Other candidates include the acting FIE President Emmanuel Katsiadakis from Greece and former Swedish Olympian Otto Drakenberg.