Deliveries from Baltic Sea to Indian Ocean to be reduced to 14 days

ABU DHABI, October 29. /TASS/. The launch of the North - South International Transport Corridor (ITC) will make it possible to reduce the delivery time of goods from the Baltic Sea to the Indian Ocean to fourteen days, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said.

"According to preliminary estimates, the time of goods supply from the Baltic Sea to the Indian Ocean will decrease significantly, totaling 14 days, which will be much more beneficial in terms of the cost against other alternative routes," Shoigu said, cited by the press service of the Russian Security Council.

Further plans are to integrate the North-South ITC with the Northern Sea Route and this will significantly increase the cargo load on these routes, Shoigu noted. "We view the UAE as one of key partners in this sphere," he stressed.