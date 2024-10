MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian economy is undergoing structural changes at present, President Vladimir Putin said at the 13th (extraordinary) congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia

"One more very important trend is registered in our labor market. It reveals that the Russian economy is changing structurally," Putin said.

The economy is changing to the side of development of branches with the high added value and skilled workforce, the head of state added.