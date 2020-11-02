Russian actress to head to ISS in 2021 to star in first feature film in space

MOSCOW, November 2./TASS/. The lead role in the first feature film to be shot in space will be female, the press service of Russia’s TV Channel One said on Monday.

"This decision was made by the film producers in the interests of the plot. Earlier, the producers of the project planned to hold casting sessions both among male and female actors, having two versions of the scenario on hand. However, in the process of work and discussion, they came to the conclusion that a female character would certainly be more actable," reads the report obtained by TASS.

A space drama under the tentative title ‘Challenge’ is a joint project of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, Channel One and Yellow, Black and White studio. The filming at the International Space Station is scheduled for the autumn of 2021.

According to the press service, Channel One will shortly announce a Russia-wide open contest, where the female protagonist will be selected, as well as her stunt double. The winner will have to undergo training at a school for cosmonauts and be ok'd by the flight commission of Roscosmos.

Earlier reports said that Klim Shipenko would be the film director. He said he was planning to head to the International Space Station to shoot the movie.

Film director Doug Liman and actor Tom Cruise also plan to go into space in October 2021 on board Crew Dragon for the filming.