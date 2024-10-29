Five people die, over 30 receive wounds after Israel’s airstrike on Sidon — portal

BEIRUT, October 29. /TASS/. Five people died and 33 others were wounded after Israeli airstrikes on a residential house in a densely-populated neighborhood in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon, the El Nashra news portal reported.

According to the news portal, the residential compound housed families of refugees who had fled the country’s southern areas. The number of casualties may increase as the debris-clearing operation continues.

On October 28, nine refugees were killed and three houses were destroyed in an Israeli air raid on this neighborhood.