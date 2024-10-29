Russian division of Auchan applies for own trademark

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian division of French retailer Auchan has applied for its own trademark, according to the files of the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

The request was filed by LLC Auchan, a Russian legal entity of the retail chain. The application was received on October 25.

The company plans to register the trademark for several classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), including non-medical cosmetic goods, games, toys and other products.

In an ongoing effort to expand the range of goods under its own trademarks, the company is developing a line of products for children aged three to ten under the trademark Auchan Krasnaya Ptitsa Kids (Auchan red bird Kids), the press service of the Auchan Retail Russia company told TASS.

"The main feature of this line is the character named Ptenchik (the Russian for chick - TASS), who will be pictured on each package of the children's product line," the press service added.

The retailer also said that Auchan currently has 16 private labels in various product categories, both in the food and non-food segments. In total, the range of the chain's stores includes more than 7,500 items under the company’s own trademarks.

Earlier this month, reports said that France’s Auchan may sell its Russian business. However, on October 24, the company’s press service told TASS that Auchan continues working in the Russian market and that the company has no comment on the possible sale of the Russian business by the French retailer.