Air defenses down 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in past day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were downed over the Belgorod Region, ten over the Kursk Region, nine over the Oryol Region and three over the Bryansk Region.

In addition, three Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov, another three over the Belgorod Region and one over the Bryansk Region.

A small balloon was shot down over the Rostov Region.