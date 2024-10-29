Israel warns Tehran of using new capacities in case of another Iranian attack

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Herzi Halevi has warned Iran about potential attacks on targets it has not yet struck and with capacities it has not yet used if it launches another missile attack on Israel.

"If Iran makes the mistake of launching another missile barrage at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, with capabilities that we did not even use this time, and strike very, very hard at both their capabilities and locations that we set aside for now," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) quoted him as saying while visiting the Ramon airbase.

According to Halevi, the Israeli military has postponed strikes on a number of targets in Iran "for a very simple reason, because we may be required to do this again."

"We are highly prepared across all fronts. We are operating in Lebanon, in Gaza, fighting terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and in other distant arenas," he added.

The IDF said on October 26 that it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused minor damage as the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the Israeli side, around 180 projectiles were fired, with most of them being intercepted. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel would then only be expanded.