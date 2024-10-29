Russian Deputy Defense Minister Fomin meets with Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and First Deputy Defense Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ali met in Islamabad, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The fifth meeting of the Russian-Pakistani military-consultative committee on defense and security took place in Islamabad, co-chaired by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin and First Deputy Defense Minister of Pakistan Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali," the Defense Ministry said.

The sides praised the developing mutually beneficial bilateral relations in the military area and reaffirmed their intent to engage the accumulated potential to maximum efficiency.

"The sides had a constructive discussion of a wide array of issues, related to the military-political situation in the region," the Russian Defense Ministry added.