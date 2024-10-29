Orban accuses von der Leyen, Weber of conspiring against Hungarian government

BUDAPEST, October 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that a conspiracy is underway in Brussels to replace his government.

According to Orban, the main conspirators are two Germans: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party (EPP) and head of the largest faction in the European Parliament.

"There’s an open conspiracy against Hungary led by Manfred Weber and President von der Leyen. They admitted that their aim is to replace the Hungarian government with a new ‘Jawohl government,’ just like the current Polish one. We will not let this happen!," Orban said on his X page.

The Hungarian prime minister has long had a heated debate with von der Leyen and Weber over the situation in his country, its policies and relations with other EU members. Orban believes that the European Commission president and the EPP leader seek to weaken his government and openly support the Hungarian opposition.