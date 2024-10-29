Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon nears 80 — health ministry

BEIRUT, October 29. /TASS/. Seventy-seven people died and 180 more were injured as a result of Israeli air raids on Lebanon over the past day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The biggest number of casualties was reported from southern Nabatieh, Sidon and Tyre governorates. AS many as 138 air strikes on Lebanon’s territory were delivered during the past 24 hours.

The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 2,787, with 12,772 people being wounded.