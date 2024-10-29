More than 40 Russian real properties seized in Finland — STT news agency

HELSINKI, October 29. /TASS/. More than forty real properties of the Russian Federation were seized in Finland, the STT news agency reports, citing documents of court bailiffs.

"More than 40 positions are in the list of seized Russian assets," STT said. In particular, the list comprises real properties in Helsinki, Turku, Kirkkonummi, Siuntio, and Saltvik.

Decisions to seize the Russian property in Finland were made on the claim of six Ukrainian companies, the Helsinki Court told TASS earlier today.

Russia will judicially challenge the potential confiscation of its assets in Finland after Ukraine filed a relevant lawsuit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on October 29. Finnish mass media reported the seizure of several real properties in Helsinki and on the Aland Islands, including the plot of land where the Russian center for science and culture sits.