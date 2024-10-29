MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The number of cases of desertion and unauthorized abandonment of the unit in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surpasses 100,000, Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod admitted.

"Unauthorized abandonment of the unit, desertion - I will not name the number, but I would say - more than 100,000," she said in an interview with YouTube channel Novosti Live.

Earlier, military lawyer from the Center for Support of Veterans and Their Families Roman Likhachev said that more than 100,000 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had voluntarily left their units.

On Tuesday, president of Ukraine's Supreme Court Stanislav Kravchenko announced a significant increase in desertion cases in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, calling the situation threatening. According to Ukrainian media estimates, the total number of deserters in Ukraine has already reached 170,000.