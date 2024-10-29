Bitcoin price climbs to $73,000 - trading data

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Bitcoin price surged by 5.98% during the trading session and reached $73,000 for the first time since March 14, according to Binance platform trading data.

The cryptocurrency slowed down later to $72,584, up 5.74%.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name of Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.