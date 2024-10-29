Western leaders understand they picked wrong strategy on Ukraine — Szijjarto

TBILISI, October 29. /TASS/. Western leaders have picked a wrong strategy in regards to Ukraine and they lack courage to admit it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Georgia’s Imedi TV channel.

"The situation in the transatlantic world is difficult. The situation is very bad, because Western political leaders already understand, but lack courage to publicly admit that they have chosen a very wrong and bad strategy in regards to Ukraine," Szijjarto, who arrived in Georgia earlier within the Hungarian delegation led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told Imedi.

According to the minister, the strategy, which involves the provision of large amount of weapons, and based on anti-Russian sanctions, has not justified itself.

"The sanctions don’t work and the provided weapons do not change the situation on the battlefield," Szijarto said.

He pointed out that a peaceful strategy is necessary, and Hungary welcomes Georgia’s position that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved peacefully.

He also noted that Hungary is among the minority of European countries that adhere to a peaceful position on Ukraine; Georgia has a similar approach and it often gets criticized for it, the minister noted.