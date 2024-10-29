Latvia to hold first full-scale exercise of NATO multinational brigade

VILNIUS, October 29. /TASS/. Latvia is set to hold the first full-scale exercise of the NATO multinational brigade from November 1 to 14, the Delfi news website reported, citing the Latvian Defense Ministry.

Exercise Resolute Warrior 2024 will involve more than 3,500 troops from NATO countries. As part of the drills, the brigade will show its ability to "conduct operations by integrating all its subordinate and support units," according to the report.

"The training of the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia is a clear and unmistakable proof of allied presence in the Baltic region and their determination, together with the national armed forces, to protect Latvia if necessary," Defense Minister Andris Spruds said.

The Canadian-led NATO brigade now brings together forces from Albania, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. The unit is expected to reach full combat readiness by 2026, the news website reported.

In June 2022, Anita Anand, who then served as Canada's defense minister, announced that the country would join forces with its allies to form a NATO brigade in Latvia on the basis of a battalion that was already stationed there. In July 2023, defense ministers from the two countries signed an agreement to increase the number of Canadian military personnel in Latvia in order to create a combat-ready brigade. In July, the Latvian Defense Ministry said that the total number of NATO troops in the country will be brought to 5,000 over the next two years.