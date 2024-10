MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Red Wings begins scheduled international flights of Tu-204/214 family airplanes from the Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow Region, the airport said.

"The Zhukovsky International Airport and Red Wings airline announce expansion of the partnership and opening of the scheduled flights program with the use of Tu-204/214 type aircraft," the airport informed.

The first flight from Moscow to Tel Aviv was made on October 28 and delivered 168 passengers to Israel.