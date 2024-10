LUGANSK, October 29. /TASS/. Eighty-nine civilians, including seven children, were evacuated from Lugansk after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the city’s acting head, Yana Pashchenko, said.

"People living in the compound that came under a Ukrainian attack today have been temporarily evacuated. Eighty-nine people, including seven children, have been taken to safer places. They have been accommodated either at their relatives or at temporary shelters," she wrote on her Telegram channel.