DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. All roads leading to the Ukrainian-controlled Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been taken under operational control by Russian forces after the liberation of Ugledar, DPR head Denis Pushilin said at a meeting with foreign reporters in Donetsk.

"Ukraine lost an important logistical hub [Ugledar], or link, which is now under the operational and visual control of our units, along with all the roads leading to Kurakhovo," Pushilin said.

He added that Ugledar was the only major town in the South Donetsk direction. Its location on elevated terrain allowed the enemy to observe the surrounding area for dozens of kilometers, making it a key logistics center for Ukrainian forces. "Our units now have operational space to advance further. Only small settlements lie ahead," the DPR head explained.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Ugledar on October 3.