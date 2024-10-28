Russian business interested in joint projects with Tanzania — minister

DAR ES SALAAM, /Tanzania/, October 28, /TASS/. Russian business is interested in joint projects with Tanzania in tourism, energy, and agriculture, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa.

"Political and diplomatic mutual understanding between our countries creates good conditions for increasing trade and economic cooperation," he noted.

"Tanzanian business shows great interest in Russia. Russian business, in turn, is ready to enter new markets, invest in joint projects and share technologies. We are ready to help the Tanzanian economy maintain the high growth rates in energy, agriculture, infrastructure development and tourism," the minister added.

The Russian delegation headed by the Minister of Economic Development arrived in Tanzania to participate in the first meeting of the Russian-Tanzanian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

The parties discussed the nature of current interaction and promising areas of future cooperation. Reshetnikov highlighted the reliable and historically established relations between the governments, business, and people of Russia and Tanzania.