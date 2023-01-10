Russian tech firm fulfils 2022 defense procurement plan for armor delivery to troops

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has fulfilled the 2022 defense procurement plan for armor delivery and repair, the Rostec press office reported on Tuesday.

"The High Precision Systems Holding Company within the state corporation Rostec timely fulfilled the 2022 defense procurement plan for the delivery and repair of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, BTR-MDM and BMD-4M airborne assault vehicles and also BREM-L armored repair and recovery vehicles," the press office said in a statement.

The defense contractor has begun work for the assembly and major repairs of combat vehicles under 2023 contracts, it said.

The new armor produced by the Kurganmashzavod defense manufacturer arrives for Russian troops with improvements based on the experience of its operation in the special military operation in Ukraine, it said.

"The standard equipment set of BMP-3 and BMD-4M combat vehicles includes lattice screens as extra protection. Their production has been assimilated at our enterprise. We promptly analyze all the input and comments revealed in the process of these vehicles’ operation jointly with engineers of our subsidiary, the Special Design Bureau of Machine-Building," the press office quoted Kurganmashzavod Executive Director Pyotr Tyukov as saying.

Rostec Armaments Cluster Industrial Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev stressed that the corporation’s defense enterprises were operating in a special mode practically round the clock. The rate of production has grown substantially in all areas, including the most needed types of armor, he said.