Web design, nursery class teacher among key postsecondary programs on Yamal

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Development and operation of oil and gas fields was the most popular direction in colleges of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, according to results of the current year's admission campaign. "Web design", "Midwifery" and "Nursery class teacher" also top the list the region's Education Department said in response to a request from TASS.

"The most popular professions and specialties are: "Development and operation of oil and gas fields" - 5 applicants per one place, "Medical and preventive care", "Web design", "Information systems and programming", "Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles", "Network and system administration", "Nursing", "Midwifery" - 4 applications per place. "Nursery class teacher" - 3 applications per place," the department said.

As many as 7,158 applications were filed to the region's seven colleges and the Noyabrsk Institute of Oil and Gas, a branch of the Tyumen Industrial University. In 2024, the local educational institutions have offered more budget places - 2,290 against 2,126 in 2023. Most applications were submitted to colleges in Novy Urengoy, Noyabrsk, and Salekhard.

Among applicants for budget places were 57 participants in the Special Military Operation and their children, where most applications wanted to study "Information systems and programming", "Nursing", "Tourism and Hospitality", "Development and operation of oil and gas fields", the department added.

Starting from the current academic year in compliance with needs of the regional and municipal labor markets, 12 new specialties and professions have been introduced, including "Equipment and operation of gas and oil pipelines and gas storage facilities", "Metalworking machines operator", "Transport terminal operator".

Regional professional training programs

"The most popular regional professional training programs that guarantee further employment also are in tourism and hospitality - 225 budget places against 125 in 2023 [where the competition was 5 applications per place; "Cook, pastry chef", "Cookery and confectionery", "Beauty Technologies" - 3 applications per place," the department noted.

The graduates will be employed with partner enterprises, including the Salekhard River Port, the Integri Company, hotels - Yuribey, Seven Larches, Rus, the Discover Yamal tour operator, Yasaway, Polar Urals and others.

Conditions for low-numbered indigenous peoples

In 2024, children from nomadic families continue to receive educational certificates, initiated by the region's Governor Dmitry Artyukhov. "Thanks to this support, students who lacked half a point <…> will still be able to study," the department's representative said, adding that in addition to tuition fees the certificates guaranteed accommodation, meals, clothes and a monthly scholarship.

Children from nomadic families chose mostly the following specialties: "Welder," "Fitter of control and measuring devices and automation," "Car repair and maintenance," "General construction works," "Nursing," "Nursery class teacher."