MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Severstal expects metal consumption in Russia in 2025 will stay flat year on year, CEO of the Russian steelmaker Alexander Shevelev told reporters on the sidelines of the Metal-Expo Exhibition.

"We expect in 2025 that it will at least remain at the level of 2024," the chief executive said.

Metal consumption in the industry may fell by 5-7% against the level in 2023 in the current adverse conditions, Shevelev added.