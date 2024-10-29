Mali, Russia to strengthen cooperation on oil product supplies, gold processing

RABAT, October 29. /TASS/. Russia and Mali intend to implement joint projects in the field of gold processing, oil products supplies and development of the textile industry, the administration of the interim President of Mali Assimi Goita announced following his meeting with the Russian delegation, which took place on Monday.

"The discussions focused on several areas of cooperation [between the parties], including the textile and hydrocarbon industries," the statement published on Tuesday said. It concerns the creation of a gold processing plant, a cotton processing factory and the increase in oil product supplies.

"We are leaving very happy with this meeting with [the leader of Mali]," said Irek Salikhov, chairman of the board of directors of the Russian company Yadran-Oil. According to him, the parties have already concluded agreements defining the main areas of cooperation, and at the meeting, the details of the projects were discussed with the aim of finalizing them.

The official signing of the agreements "is expected in the near future."

In September, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Mali, Aluseni Sanou, said that he plans to cooperate with Russia for the joint extraction and processing of lithium.