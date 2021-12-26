Russia is absolutely democratic country, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia is an "absolutely democratic" country and those who say otherwise have no idea about the specifics of Russia’s life, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Russia is an absolutely democratic country and very strong, very proud and very free people live in Russia. If anyone says otherwise, he or she doesn’t know and doesn’t understand our country," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

When asked whether Russia is a democracy or a one-man-rule state, he stressed that first of all it is a sovereign state. "We, the Russian Federation, are a sovereign state. President [Vladimir] Putin has the power he can have under the Russian constitution, no more and no less," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Washington is seeking to divide countries into democratic and non-democratic and the US-organized virtual Summit for Democracy on December 9-10 has actually "split the world into democratic <…> and non-democratic."

"We know what kind of democracy the United States has. The United States has one system, France has another system, Germany has yet another system, and the Netherlands - another. And of we compare America with the Netherlands, America would look like nearly a dictatorship," Peskov noted. "But each country should be sovereign, each country has the system, which is rooted in its historical traditions, stems from the level of its development and so on and so forth.".