MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The turnover (GMV) of the Yandex e-commerce services soared by 51% in July-September 2024 year-on-year to 235.8 bln rubles ($2.4 bln), according to financial results posted by the company.

The e-commerce segment includes the Yandex Market marketplace, Yandex Lavka services, Yandex Eats and Delivery grocery service.

9M GMV of e-commerce services went up by 49% to 654.3 bln rubles ($6.7 bln).