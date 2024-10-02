Israel bears all blame for Middle East escalation — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. Israel bears all the blame for escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The political assassination [of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah] has the potential for catastrophic consequences in Lebanon and across the entire Middle East. West Jerusalem could not fail to realize this, but it deliberately went for escalation. Therefore, the Israeli side bears all responsibility for the ensuing escalation of its consequences, including for the people of Israel," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the Middle East.

"As part of its mandate to maintain international peace and security, the UN Security Council must compel Israel to immediately cease hostilities," Nebenzya went on to say. "You and I are also should to make every effort to create conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement. In this context, we take note of Tehran's signal that it is not willing to whip up confrontation any further."

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The group confirmed his death and vowed to continue standing up to Israel. Overnight into October 1, the IDF announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.

On October 1, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out a massive attack on Israel with ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air raid alert was issued throughout the Israel, and people were ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel said Iran launched about 180 rockets, but most of them were intercepted. Israel said the Iranian attack did not cripple the combat readiness of the Israeli Air Force.