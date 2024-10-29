Russia, Tanzania discuss opening regular cargo sea line — Economic Development Minister

DAR ES SALAAM, /Tanzania/, October 29. /TASS/. Russia and Tanzania are discussing options to open a regular cargo sea line, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Tanzania business forum.

"We are discussing opening of regular transport communication here (to Tanzania) - a cargo sea line. One (option) is from Bandar Abbas, or from the Black Sea," he said.

According to Reshetnikov, Tanzania has a very powerful hub, but there are limitations on port capacity.

The minister did not name the companies planning to participate in the investment. "As for investment, among other things, we are creating a Russia-Africa fund. But the fund can only offer part of investments. We need to find major investors," Reshetnikov said.