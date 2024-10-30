Putin, Xi reach important agreements at BRICS summit — China’s MFA

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a new important consensus at their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing.

"Recently, the BRICS leaders' meeting was successfully held in Kazan," he recalled. "The leaders of China and Russia held their third meeting this year and reached new important agreements."

Wang pointed out that the BRICS summit had promoted the unity and self-reinforcement of the Global South and played an important constructive role in ensuring world stability.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which was the key event of Russia's chairmanship of the association, was held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. On the second day, the participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. Among the main themes of the document were the association’s development, the position on global problems and the settlement of regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.