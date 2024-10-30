West imposes its ultra-liberal agenda on Georgia with threats — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Western countries are imposing their ultra-liberal agenda on Georgia by threatening it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Radio Sputnik.

"What is happening in Georgia, as you can see, is a battle of the Georgian people for their national historical existence. It is no longer about dignity. It is about existence. <...> People are being subjugated and forced to do certain things at gunpoint. They are being threatened not only with a stop to aid and funding. Threats are being employed to impose an ultra-liberal agenda on them: ‘If you refuse to walk with 'sacred circles' and rainbow flags on all fours in the city center, there will be nothing for you. We will break all relations with you,' says the West," Zakharova stated.

On October 9, the European Parliament voted for a resolution calling for a freeze on EU funding for Georgia and imposing sanctions on those who, according to European officials, "undermine democracy" in the country, including the founder of the ruling party Bidzina Ivanishvili. The resolution is critical of the laws adopted in Georgia on foreign agents and the ban on LGBT propaganda (the movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia). The executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, Mamuka Mdinaradze then said that the resolution adopted by the European Parliament was interference in the parliamentary elections in Georgia, scheduled for October 26, in favor of the opposition.

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, employing the widespread use of electronic ballot boxes for the first time. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party got 54.08% of the vote. As the winner it has the right to form the government on its own. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent threshold: Coalition for Change had 10.92%, Unity-National Movement - 10.12%, Strong Georgia - 8.78%, and Gakharia for Georgia - 7.76%.