MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that even reputable publications like the Financial Times are not immune to spreading misinformation, following reports about alleged talks to persuade Russia to cease attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Today, many fakes circulate that have no relation to reality. Even the most respected outlets do not hesitate to publish such fabrications," he told reporters. When asked if he was specifically referring to the Financial Times article, Peskov confirmed his statement.