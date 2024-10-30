{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Press review: Russia strengthens nuclear triad while Ukraine awaits US strike approval

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30th
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia is reinforcing its nuclear triad, while Ukraine seeks approval from the US to conduct strikes inside Russian territory. Meanwhile, Israel is open to the inclusion of non-Hamas Palestinians in a future Gaza administration. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Russia reinforces nuclear triad as key security assurance

Russia will continue to enhance all components of its nuclear triad while avoiding a new arms race, President Vladimir Putin stated. On October 29, he oversaw a routine exercise of the country’s nuclear deterrence forces. The Defense Ministry confirmed that the objective was to practice "a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy attack," and all mission goals were successfully met. Experts interviewed by Izvestia noted that the West will certainly take note of Moscow’s message, especially following the recent updates to Russia’s nuclear doctrine announced in September.

Putin participates in Russia’s strategic deterrence force training

Similar drills were conducted by Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces in October 2022 and 2023. However, this year’s exercise occurred after Putin proposed several amendments to the national nuclear doctrine on September 25. The revised document broadens the range of countries and military alliances that Russia’s nuclear deterrence strategy targets. Specifically, an act of aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear country, if supported or assisted by a nuclear power, will be regarded as a joint attack.

Military expert Vasily Dandykin emphasized that these drills are clearly aligned with the global situation. "There’s a distinct need for these kinds of exercises, particularly in light of changes in our nuclear doctrine," he noted. Indeed, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has recently sought to persuade Western allies to authorize the use of long-range missiles for strikes within Russian territory. Although Ukraine’s partners have not yet granted official permission, Russia cannot overlook such a potential threat.

Vasily Klimov, a researcher at the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, stated that the West closely monitors these drills and will certainly consider the messages Moscow is conveying. "This indicates that our forces are in a state of combat readiness and that we will firmly uphold the boundaries of permissible action. It also signals our desire to prevent NATO from becoming directly involved in the conflict. Notably, Northern Atlantic allies—apart from a few countries like the Baltic states—are hesitant to engage. The publication of Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine will provide final clarity, delivering a more explicit message," he asserted.

 

Media: Kiev awaits US approval for strikes inside Russia

Washington appears poised to authorize Kiev’s use of Western-donated weapons for strikes inside Russia, amid ongoing allegations of North Korean troops' involvement in military operations against Ukraine. Analysis of Western military aid to Ukraine indicates that Kiev is preparing for a significant offensive next year. However, Russia is prepared to respond. President Vladimir Putin stated during a routine strategic nuclear exercise that the nuclear triad remains a reliable guarantee of the country’s sovereignty and security, as reported by Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Colonel (Ret.) Nikolay Shulgin, a military expert, highlighted the ongoing large-scale military aid from NATO countries to Ukraine. He noted that nearly all supplies from the West, as well as planned production within Ukraine with Western assistance, consist of offensive weapons. Shulgin is confident that Kiev and its Western allies are working to establish new combat reserves and launch another major offensive, potentially as early as summer 2025. "We must thwart such plans," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Russian army has liberated the town of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which the Ukrainian military had turned into an important logistics hub since 2014, Izvestia notes. The liberation of Selidovo provides Russian troops with another route to the DPR city of Pokrovsk, according to Roman Shkurlatov, a retired lieutenant colonel and chairman of the Officers of Russia public organization. Following Pokrovsk, Russian forces are expected to advance toward the borders of the DPR, military expert Vasily Dandykin noted. "The Russian army is steadily advancing, liberating town after town in the DPR and approaching the Dnieper River, which has been a key achievement in recent months," military expert Viktor Litovkin stated.

Despite Western assistance, Ukraine struggles to maintain its positions in the combat zone, remarked Edward Lozansky, President of the American University in Moscow. However, the US and its allies are reluctant to lose face, given the substantial financial aid provided to Kiev since 2022. At the same time, calls for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and the initiation of talks are growing louder in the West, according to German political scientist Alexander Rahr. He noted that many are opposed to maintaining high levels of weapons supplies to Ukraine, believing it will lead to nowhere.

 

Izvestia: Israel open to involving non-Hamas Palestinians in future Gaza administration

Israel does not rule out the possibility of including Palestinians without ties to Hamas in the future administration of the Gaza Strip, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin told Izvestia. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at least publicly, does not support the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) or the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in general. Experts suggest that candidates from outside the region are unlikely to gain local support.

Meanwhile, ceasefire negotiations have resumed for the first time in two months, and dialogue between Israel and Hezbollah has also advanced, potentially accelerating discussions regarding the future administration of Gaza. Netanyahu's firm stance likely reflects Israel's intention to govern the enclave independently. The United Arab List (Ra’am), a leftist party represented in Israel’s Knesset, is considered a possible option. However, Middle East expert Alexander Kargin noted that such an arrangement would still imply an occupation of Gaza, making it improbable.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has escalated into a broader regional war, involving multiple parties, including the United States, Israel’s primary ally, and several Arab nations. "The US and its Arab partners have proposed various initiatives, particularly involving wealthy Arab states like the UAE, with which Israel has recently established agreements. These nations might offer candidates familiar with the Gaza situation. However, these proposals have not been coordinated with the Palestinian National Authority, which could lead to further divisions among Palestinians," said Middle East expert Yelena Suponina.

As it stands, Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Fatah organization that controls the Palestinian National Authority, remains the only viable candidate. Israel does not classify Fatah as a terrorist organization, unlike Hamas. Kargin indicated that transferring control to the Palestinian National Authority, led by Abbas, is the most likely scenario, even though his popularity in Gaza is very low. "The critical question is whether Abbas can maintain authority in Gaza without Israeli support, whether he can seek assistance from international forces, and what security resources his administration would utilize to govern the enclave," he noted.

 

Media: South Korea explores possibility of developing nuclear weapons

Seoul is seeking Washington’s permission to build and operate spent fuel processing facilities. While South Korean officials assert that this is solely for producing fuel for nuclear power plants and submarines, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that the South Korean government intends to establish the capability to develop nuclear weapons.

To secure these processing sites in South Korea, the country may need to revise its nuclear energy cooperation agreement with the US. The 1976 agreement currently prohibits Seoul from accessing such facilities due to concerns over nuclear proliferation. The Biden administration has consistently opposed the idea of South Korea developing nuclear weapons. Russia has also repeatedly expressed its opposition to the expansion of nuclear powers.

Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, noted that discussions in South Korea have arisen from increasing doubts about the reliability of the US nuclear umbrella. Some advocates propose deploying US nuclear weapons in South Korea, while others support the creation of a national arsenal.

Konstantin Asmolov, leading researcher at the Korean Studies Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, anticipates enhanced integration between South Korea, the US, and Japan in information sharing and decision-making, as well as an increase in joint military exercises and official visits among nuclear powers.

Meanwhile, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has arrived in Russia for discussions. Key topics on the agenda include preparations for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia, the implications of the upcoming US presidential election, and the overall international situation, Asmolov told Vedomosti. While reports regarding the presence of North Korean troops in Russia have originated from questionable sources, the possibility of deploying North Korean forces to Russia cannot be ruled out. However, "this issue will likely be addressed not with the top diplomat but with senior military officials," he added.

 

Kommersant: Hungary, Slovakia resume Russian oil imports through Ukraine

The MOL Hungarian oil and gas company transported approximately 300,000 metric tons of oil to its refineries in Hungary and Slovakia via Ukraine in September, following the resolution of a supply crisis involving Russia’s Lukoil company through the Druzhba pipeline. As a result, MOL’s facilities, which had previously suspended operations for repairs, are now set to resume oil processing, reports Kommersant.

Despite an embargo on Russian oil supplies, Moscow continues to transport oil to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which passes through Ukraine. This arrangement is permitted due to an exclusive right granted to the three countries. After Kiev imposed sanctions on Lukoil in late June, the MOL trader took on the responsibility of transiting oil purchased from Lukoil via Ukraine. These sanctions caused Lukoil to halt oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary starting in July, though supplies from other oil companies partially compensated for the shortfall. A compromise was reached two months later, allowing MOL to receive oil at the Ukraine-Belarus border and pay for the transit.

"Oil processing in Central and Eastern Europe has now returned to levels not seen in the past three months," said Viktor Katona from Kpler. He believes that this new arrangement has allowed MOL to gain valuable experience in managing the entire supply chain. For Lukoil, this new modus operandi is somewhat advantageous, as the Hungarian side now bears the political risks associated with military activities in Ukraine, while oil supplies have largely been restored, Katona noted.

Unlike maritime supplies to non-European consumers, Russian pipeline exports to Europe are subject to the $60 oil price cap established by the European Union, according to Vasily Turkanov from ACRA. He indicated that these supplies are particularly advantageous when oil prices decline, allowing Russian oil prices, influenced by discounts, to fall below the cap in other markets.

