Russian, Chinese senior diplomats concerned over situation on Korean Peninsula — MFA

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Chinese Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming discussed the situation in the relevant region at consultations in Beijing, expressing concern over the US actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties expressed deep concern over rising regional tensions, attributing the cause to the dangerous increase in joint military activities by the US and its allies, as well as their formation of military-political alliances that compromise the security of other Northeast Asian countries," the statement released following the October 28 consultations reads.

Rudenko and Liu Xiaoming stressed that, to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and prevent large-scale conflict, the West must abandon its Cold War-era approach of bloc confrontation.

"Russia and China will continue close coordination and dense interaction, including within the UN, in the interests of creating a fair system of indivisible security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," the diplomatic ministry concluded.