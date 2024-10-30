Gazprom raises investments to $16.84 bln for 2024

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The volume of the investment program of Gazprom parent company for 2024 has been increased to 1.642 trillion rubles ($16.84 bln) from the previously planned 1.574 trillion rubles ($16.14 bln) due to the positive dynamics of financial indicators as a result of the growth of export and domestic supplies, the holding said in a statement.

"The adjustment of the parameters of the investment program for 2024 is in particular due to the clarification of the investment volumes for ongoing projects," the company emphasized. The financial plan for 2024 approved by Gazprom's Board of Directors will ensure that the company's obligations will be fully met without any deficit. According to Gazprom Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Famil Sadygov, who was quoted in the statement, the holding continues to develop key projects, including those aimed at expanding supplies to China.

It was previously planned that Gazprom's investments in 2024 would amount to 1.574 trillion rubles ($16.14 bln) (-20% compared to 2023), and the investments of the Gazprom Group as a whole - 2.639 trillion rubles ($27.07 bln) (-15% compared to the record investments of 2023).