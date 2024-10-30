Slovak PM says Zelensky’s peace plan not peaceful at all

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Slovakia supports any plan that promotes a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, but Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "victory plan" only calls for more escalation, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated during the "60 Minutes" program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"I support any plans with the word 'peace' in them - peace plans. It is far better to negotiate for two years than to allow soldiers to kill each other for two years," he said.

Fico emphasized that the so-called victory plan introduced by Zelensky is not oriented toward peace anymore. Rather than trying to promote peace negotiations, Kiev suggests deploying nuclear weapons on its territory and requests deliveries of long-range weapons to conduct strikes deep into Russia. "If someone wanted to escalate tensions, that is exactly what he would say," Fico stated.

The head of the Slovak government stressed that it is necessary to resolve the conflict peacefully and noted that Slovakia is ready to assist in this process.

About Zelensky’s 'victory plan'

On October 16, Zelensky presented his "peace plan" to the Ukrainian parliament. The plan stipulates Ukraine’s immediate membership in NATO, the transfer of new military aid, strikes deep within Russia, and an expanded European air defense shield over Ukraine. Additionally, the plan proposes deploying a non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian territory and outlines the country’s post-conflict recovery with Western assistance. The document includes some secret provisions as well, only shown to NATO countries with significant military capabilities.