Drone debris hits building in Nahariya in northern Israel — army

TEL AVIV, October 30. /TASS/. Debris from a drone fell on an industrial building in the city of Nahariya, damaging it, the Israel Defense Forces' press service reported.

According to its information, local authorities have already started investigating the incident, and security forces are searching the area. There was no information on casualties.

Nahariya is located nine kilometers from the Lebanese border. Earlier in the day, the IDF said it had intercepted two drones flying into the country from Lebanon.