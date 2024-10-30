Slovak prime minister looks forward to attending Moscow’s Victory Day Parade in 2025

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his honor at the prospect of attending the 2025 parade in Moscow, which will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"I would be very pleased. <...> It would be an honor to come to Moscow for the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and, above all, the victory over Nazism. I feel it is my personal duty," he stated in an interview on Rossiya-1’s "60 Minutes" show. Host Olga Skabeyeva shared an excerpt of the interview on her Telegram channel.

Fico emphasized that he has consistently paid tribute to the bravery of Soviet soldiers, particularly during celebrations of the Slovak National Uprising and the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s Carpathian-Dukla offensive earlier this year. Furthermore, he highlighted that Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, who commanded the operation, "earned a monument in Slovakia."