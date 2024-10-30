China launches Shenzhou-19 spacecraft with three astronauts aboard

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. China's manned space program administration has launched the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft with three astronauts on board. It is expected to dock with the Chinese orbital station.

The spacecraft was launched by the CZ-2F/G (Chang Zheng-2F/G) carrier rocket, which is 58 meters long and can carry up to 8.6 tons of cargo into low Earth orbit.

The Shenzhou-19 crew is led by Senior Colonel Cai Xuzhe of the People's Liberation Army Ground Forces, who spent six months on the Chinese orbital station in 2022. Song Lingdong and female astronaut Wang Haoze hold the rank of lieutenant colonel and are making their first trip to near-Earth space. They will all return to Earth in late April or early May 2025.

According to Deputy Director of China Manned Space Agency Lin Siqiang, the ship's crew will conduct a series of scientific experiments in orbit, including biology, basic microgravity physics, materials science, medicine, and space technology. In total, 86 studies are planned.

The Chinese station is located at an altitude of about 400 km and will operate for more than 10 years. It is designed for three people (up to six for short periods during crew rotations).