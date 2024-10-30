Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office launches investigation over alleged election fraud

TBILISI, October 30. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia has launched an investigation into alleged parliamentary election rigging, the agency said in a statement.

"Based on an appeal from the Central Election Commission dated October 30, 2024, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia has initiated an investigation into possible parliamentary election fraud under Article 164-3 (Election Fraud) of the Georgian Criminal Code," the statement reads.

The Prosecutor's Office also noted that Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has been summoned for questioning on October 31 as part of the investigation. "According to information from the CEC and media reports, President Zourabichvili is believed to possess evidence related to potential falsification of the 2024 parliamentary elections, prompting her invitation to the investigative body for questioning on October 31," the agency stated.

On October 29, the Central Election Commission of Georgia requested the Prosecutor General's Office to investigate potential falsification of the parliamentary election results, an action it attributes to Zourabichvili.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. Electronic ballot boxes were used during these elections for the first time. According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 53.9% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (10.92%), the Unity — National Movement (10.12%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.78%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

President Zourabichvili and all the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results, slamming them as rigged.