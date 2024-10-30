US fails to notify embassy about detention of Russian reporters at airport — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The United States authorities did not inform the Russian embassy in Washington about the detention of Russian reporters at an airport who arrived to cover the US presidential election, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

According to Zakharova, on the early morning of October 29 (US time), Russian reporters from the Izvestia newspaper landed in the US to report on the upcoming presidential election. "They did not arrive incognito; they traveled there in full accordance with the issued documents. They clearly stated their purpose - to work as reporters covering the elections - and completed all necessary procedures. They obtained visas, permits, and had all the required documentation," she explained. "Upon arrival, they were immediately detained and questioned for hours. Subsequently, the operator was denied entry into the US; his visa was canceled for an unspecified administrative reason. The implications of this are unclear," the diplomat noted.

"What’s more, during this arbitrary action, the US administration failed to notify Russian diplomats at the embassy in Washington about the detention of these citizens," she added. "As a result, our colleagues were not informed and could not assist our reporters, as they were unaware of the situation," the spokeswoman emphasized.

The US presidential election is set to take place on November 5, with Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris competing for the presidency. Trump served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, while Harris currently holds the position of vice president.