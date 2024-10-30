BRICS Summit outcome reflects West’s failure to isolate Russia, Lavrov asserts

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The recent BRICS Summit demonstrates the West's failure to isolate Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

"Attempts to isolate Russia on the international stage have catastrophically failed," he remarked during the opening of the Eighth World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad.

"The countries of the global majority are not aligning with the West, but instead are strengthening their relations with us across various sectors. The outcome of the Russia-hosted BRICS Summit in Kazan is further proof of that," Lavrov added.

According to the top Russian diplomat, nations in the Global South and East recognize that "a sovereign and strong Russia is essential for establishing a just, multipolar world order. This order will not only be articulated in words but in action, on the principles of the UN Charter, and not selectively, but in their entirety and interrelation."

"Such a world order will reflect the interests of all humanity, rather than just a select group of countries within the so-called golden billion," Lavrov emphasized.