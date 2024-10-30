Russia to achieve all special op goals, to ensure its security — top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia will achieve all the goals of the special military operation and ensure the security of its citizens and compatriots, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"All the goals of the special military operation, set by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin will certainly be achieved. The security of Russia, the life, honor and dignity of our citizens and our compatriots, their right to live in the land of their ancestors, to speak their native language, to preserve their history and spiritual and moral values will be reliably ensured," the minister said at the opening of the 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad.

Lavrov also pointed out that over the past three years, since the last congress in October 2021, the situation in the international arena "has not become simpler." "The collective West, led by the United States, has increased tenfold its efforts to systematically deter Russia, to unleash a full-scale hybrid war against our country, to inflict a so-called strategic defeat on it," the top diplomat noted. "Washington and its NATO subordinates are openly talking about their intention to get rid of Russia. All their efforts are doomed to failure," the foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, Russia confidently continues the special military operation and will make sure that Ukraine does not turn into NATO-controlled threatening region. "The Kiev regime, supported by the West, has trampled on the most important thing for the Russian people of Donbass and Novorossiya, on their rights guaranteed by the UN Charter. The persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is another proof of this, it is also a violation of the UN Charter, which requires respect for human rights regardless of race, gender, language and religion," the top diplomat concluded.