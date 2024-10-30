At least 50 people killed in Valencia, Spain due to flooding — newspaper

MADRID, October 30. /TASS/. At least 50 people have been killed in Spain's Valencia province as a result of heavy rains that led to floods, said newspaper ABC citing police sources.

Earlier, the Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to TASS that 13 people had died. Six people are also missing in the province of Albacete.

The storm has caused widespread problems across Spain, disrupting rail service and leading to canceled flights. Rescue operations are now underway in the affected areas, with military brought in to assist.

On October 29, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings in various regions of the country due to heavy rains. For most areas, due to the bad weather, the agency raised the alert level to yellow (danger) and orange (high danger). However, in the country’s south and east, where rainfall was the heaviest, the level was raised to the maximum - red (extreme danger).

