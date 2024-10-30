Defense official warns Iran to retaliate with 'devastating strike' against Israel soon

DUBAI, October 30. /TASS/. Iran will soon retaliate against the latest Israeli attack, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi, the deputy coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

"In the coming days, you will see more devastating strikes against the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS). We will catch them off guard with our proactivity and ingenuity," Iran’s Al-Alam TV channel quoted the defense official as saying.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." The country’s air defense forces said in a statement that damage was limited and air defense systems successfully repelled the main attack.

Iran’s General Staff said that the attack was launched from Iraqi airspace over territory controlled by US forces. The Israeli strikes killed at least four Iranian soldiers and one civilian.

On October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.