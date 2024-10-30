Russian forces liberate two communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over past day

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active offensive operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy howitzers in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Kharkov direction on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd and 116th territorial defense brigades and Ukraine’s 4th and 5th border guard detachments near the settlements of Shestakovo, Volchansk, Odnorobovka and Goptovka in the Kharkov Region. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 70 personnel, four motor vehicles and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 410 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 63rd and 92nd mechanized and 3rd assault brigades near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Nadiya in the Lugansk People’s Republic and in the area of the Serebryanka forestry. They repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized, 77th airmobile and 1st National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline over the past 24 hours amounted to 410 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, six pickup trucks, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, a 122mm Verba multiple launch rocket system and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 520 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units continued moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 33rd, 54th and 72nd mechanized, 46th airmobile, 79th air assault, 143rd infantry, 10th mountain assault and 18th National Guard brigades near the settlements of Aleksandro-Shultino, Zaliznyanskoye, Sukhiye Yaly, Chasov Yar, Markovo, Dalneye, Romanovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, Reznikovka, Seversk and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 28th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 520 personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a 155mm M777 howitzer of US manufacture, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 515 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 114th mechanized, 95th air assault, 25th airborne, 68th jaeger, 38th marine infantry, 109th and 122nd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Promin, Rozovka, Lysovka, Vishnyovoye, Leninskoye, Druzhba, Aleksandropol and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed 10 counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 93rd and 100th mechanized brigades, 49th assault battalion, 35th and 37th marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 515 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 115 losses on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 21st National Guard and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Ravnopol and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 425th assault battalion and 113th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 115 personnel, a tank, eight motor vehicles and a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault, 35th marine infantry, 110th, 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Belogorye in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye, Tokarevka and Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region," it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, three motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, ammo depots over past day

Russian forces hit Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, an oil terminal and ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck military airfield infrastructure, an oil terminal supplying fuel to Ukrainian army units in the Zaporozhye and south Donetsk directions, ammunition depots, temporary deployment sites and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 67 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 67 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a French-made smart bomb over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb and 67 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 647 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,850 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,911 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,482 multiple rocket launchers, 16,989 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,755 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.